Keenan Allen start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Things are finally starting to look up for Keenan Allen this season. The Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver played in back-to-back games for the first time last Sunday. He also scored his first touchdown of the season in a game against the Arizona Cardinals. This week, he’ll be looking to build on that against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Allen caught five passes on seven targets last week, totaling 49 yards to go with his touchdown. He caught five passes the week before that, racking up 94 yards in that one. The Raiders' pass defense is strictly middle of the pack, so Allen has a good shot at a decent day. One concern to note is that he was third in team targets last week, behind running back Austin Ekeler and fellow wideout DeAndre Carter. Mike Williams was out for that game and will be this week too. He was second on the team in targets the week before that.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Allen is worth a start in fantasy football lineups this week, though he’s probably best as a WR3 with some upside.