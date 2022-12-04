Joshua Palmer start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer has at least another week to show out for his team’s receiving corps with Mike Williams ruled out again. Palmer and the Chargers take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Joshua Palmer

Palmer’s been on a good run over the last four games. Last week, against the Cardinals, he caught five of seven targets for 56 yards, tying Keenan Allen for the third most targets on the team in that one. The week before, Palmer rolled up 106 yards and two touchdowns. That was his second game in his last four with more than 100 receiving yards.

The Raiders' middle-of-the-road pass defense should benefit the Chargers’ passing game. The issue for fantasy football is that, even without Williams, they’ve got a lot of receiving options to get the ball to.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Joshua Palmer is worth a start in fantasy football leagues, thanks to a solid floor and high ceiling. He’s probably best as a flex or WR3.