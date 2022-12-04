Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett caught all four passes that came his way last week against the Cardinals. However, those four receptions amounted to just 18 total yards. He’ll be looking for better numbers this week when the Chargers take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Gerald Everett

Digging a little deeper into the box score from last week, it’s worth noting that Everett saw just four targets in a game where the Chargers threw the ball 47 times against a team that’s been the league’s worst against opposing tight ends. The problem for Everett is that the Chargers have a lot of mouths to feed in the passing game, between their wide receivers and running back Austin Ekeler, who led the team with 15 targets last week.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Everett’s fantasy football upside is limited. He’s probably best left on the bench unless you need a streaming option at tight end.