Derek Carr start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders got a big win in overtime against the Seahawks in Week 12 and will look to carry that momentum into Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Derek Carr threw for three touchdowns in the win last week. Should he be in your fantasy football starting lineup this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

Carr has been solid this season, throwing for 2,730 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has ceded some work to Josh Jacobs, who has been killing it at the running back spot, but the connection with Davante Adams has been real. Even with Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow sidelined, Carr has managed to keep the Raiders in games and continues to showcase growth as a quarterback.

Start or sit in Week 13?

If you’re streaming quarterbacks, Carr is a fine option against the Chargers. He scored only 13.8 fantasy points in Week 1 against LA, but he could’ve easily had more points if he cut down on his interceptions. He’s worth the upside in what could be a shootout.