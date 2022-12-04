Mack Hollins start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Mack Hollins has been one of the more pleasant surprises this season for the Las Vegas Raiders. Having solidified himself as the team’s No. 2 wideout, he’s already set new career highs for reception and yardage this season. He’ll have a chance to add to those totals this week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Mack Hollins

Last week in a game dominated by running back Josh Jacobs, Hollins managed to catch four passes on five targets for 63 yards and a touchdown. The week before that, he had six catches for 52 yards. With Davante Adams commanding most of the throws in that offense, Hollins’ ceiling is only so high. However, the presence of Adams opens up more of the field for Hollins to be a steady contributor.

The Raiders are actually favored by two in this one with a projected point total of 49.5 points, so there could easily be enough offensive production for Hollins to make another solid contribution this week.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Hollins is worth a start in a WR3 or flex spot.