Foster Moreau start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

With their usual starting tight end, Darren Waller, on injured reserve, Las Vegas Raiders backup Foster Moreau has stepped in to fill the void. And he’s done a solid job of it.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Foster Moreau

Last week against the Arizona Cardinals, Moreau caught three passes on seven targets for 33 yards and a touchdown. His highest single-game yardage total so far is just 44 yards, but he’s shown upside for fantasy football rosters with two touchdowns in his last three games.

This week’s opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, are giving up an average of 61 yards per game to opposing tight ends. They’ve given up four touchdowns to the position so far this season.

Start or sit in Week 13?

While Moreau is far from the tiny number of elite fantasy tight ends, he’s worth a start in fantasy lineups this week.