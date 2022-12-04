Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Quarterback Matt Ryan has had a weird season. Everybody expected the Indianapolis Colts to be competitive after getting rid of Carson Wentz and adding Ryan. That has not been the case whatsoever. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Matt Ryan

On Monday Night Football last week, Ryan was 22-34 for 199 with a touchdown and an interception. The Colts weren't able to win that game and clock management played a huge factor. This season has been one of the worst of Ryan’s career. He’s thrown for 2,642 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Interceptions have been a bit of an issue for Ryan during his time in the NFL, but he has usually been able to offset that with touchdown passes. That hasn't been the case this season.

The Cowboys have had the best pass defense in the NFL this season. They’re allowing 177.7 passing yards per game which is the least in the NFL. Micah Parsons has been causing havoc at the outside linebacker position and has a good chance at winning Defensive Player of the Year. I expect a quiet week from Ryan against Dallas.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Ryan should sit.