Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Tons of people were expecting a breakout year from wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. heading into the season. Things haven't gone so well for him to this point, but it’s been like that for entire Indianapolis Colts team. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

In 11 games, he has 74 receptions for 739 yards and two touchdowns. The receptions and yardage aren't bad, but two touchdowns are much less than everybody thought he would have. Unfairly for him, they made a quarterback change midway through the year as they brought in Sam Ehlinger to take over and the passing game disappeared. With Matt Ryan starting again, Pittman’s numbers have gone back up and they're trying to get him more and more involved.

The Cowboys' pass defense has been stellar this year. They're allowing 177.7 passing yards per game which is the best in the NFL. While he’s been heavily criticized, Trevon Diggs has played well at the cornerback position. Micah Parsons also makes this defense better in all fashions. There is a good chance he wins Defensive Player of the Year. Even with the tough matchup, I think we see Pittman find himself in the end zone and have 60+ receiving yards.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Pittman should start.