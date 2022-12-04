Parris Campbell start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Paris Campbell has had one of the best seasons of his career. Prior to this season, the former second-round pick hadn't done much for the Indianapolis Colts. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Parris Campbell

Campbell has struggled with issues throughout his career. He has yet to miss a game this season and that is a big reason for his success. In 12 games, Campbell has 46 receptions for 464 yards and three touchdowns. In their last game against the Steelers, he had one of the more quiet games of the season with two receptions for 15 yards.

The Cowboys are allowing 177.7 passing yards per game which is the best in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, opposing wide receivers are scoring 26.5 points per game which ranks 13th in the NFL. I expect Campbell to have a bounce-back game in this one with 50+ receiving yards.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Campbell is a good value play in DFS.