Alec Pierce start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Alec Pierce ahead of the Colts’ Week 13 matchup against the Cowboys.

ndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches the ball while Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.&nbsp; Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Alec Pierce is having a promising rookie season. His numbers have gone do since his first few big weeks, but he’s shown that he will be a legitimate option for the Indianapolis Colts for the next few years. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Alec Pierce

In 11 games, Pierce has 28 receptions for 424 yards and a touchdown. Since Week 9, Pierce has just four receptions for 51 yards. It’s been surprising to see his lack of involvement in the offense after such a good start to the season. I expect his struggles to continue for the next few weeks.

The Cowboys have one of the best passing defenses in the NFL. They’ve really built their defense into a powerhouse over the past few seasons. Dallas is allowing 177.7 passing yards per game which is the best in the NFL. This is not a good matchup for Pierce with the way he has played lately.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Pierce should sit.

