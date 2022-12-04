Alec Pierce start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Alec Pierce is having a promising rookie season. His numbers have gone do since his first few big weeks, but he’s shown that he will be a legitimate option for the Indianapolis Colts for the next few years. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Alec Pierce

In 11 games, Pierce has 28 receptions for 424 yards and a touchdown. Since Week 9, Pierce has just four receptions for 51 yards. It’s been surprising to see his lack of involvement in the offense after such a good start to the season. I expect his struggles to continue for the next few weeks.

The Cowboys have one of the best passing defenses in the NFL. They’ve really built their defense into a powerhouse over the past few seasons. Dallas is allowing 177.7 passing yards per game which is the best in the NFL. This is not a good matchup for Pierce with the way he has played lately.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Pierce should sit.