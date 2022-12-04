Jelani Woods start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods has improved weekly in his rookie season. Most rookies don't have to worry about a head coaching change in their first NFL season but under interim head coach Jeff Saturday he had the best game of his young career. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TE Jelani Woods

Against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, Woods had a breakout game. He had eight receptions on nine targets for 98 yards. Although he didn't score a touchdown, he was their most efficient player in the passing game. It will be interesting to see if that was a one-week thing, or if he will build off that. On the season, Woods has 15 receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cowboys have been one of the best passing defenses in the NFL. They’re allowing 177.7 passing yards per game which is the best in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Cowboys allow 6.3 points per game to tight ends which is the third-best in the NFL. I would stay away from Woods this week as I don't see him playing nearly as well as he did last week.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Woods should sit.