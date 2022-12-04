Ezekiel Elliott start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has had a decent season. Many people wrote him off after the past two seasons, but he has been productive when on the field this year. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Through nine games, Elliott has 140 carries for 577 yards and seven touchdowns. The combination of him and Tony Pollard out of the backfield has been impressive. They splitting carries and both guys are getting red zone touches. Elliott has been more of the goal-line running back.

The Colts have struggled against the run a bit this season. They are allowing 118.3 rushing yards per game which ranks 17th. Shaquille Leonard has missed the majority of the season which has had a big impact on this defense. This is a good matchup for Elliott and he should score a touchdown this week.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Elliott should start.