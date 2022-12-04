Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Running back Tony Pollard has been great for the Dallas Cowboys this season. He will enter free agency in the offseason and has likely earned himself a huge contract. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

In 11 games, Pollard has 136 carries for 761 yards and six touchdowns. He also has 23 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns. His 761 yards ranks 11th in the NFL which is impressive with how much he splits carries with Ezekiel Elliott. The combination of the two has given the Cowboys offense a major boost this season.

The Colts are allowing 118.3 rushing yards per game which ranks 17th. It’s not a surprise that they have struggled against the run as they’ve been without one of the best middle linebackers in football for the majority of the season. This defense is much better as a whole when Shaquille Leonard is on the field. Look for a big week from Pollard in this one.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Pollard should start.