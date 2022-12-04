Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Michael Gallup came back from an ACL tear this season and he’s been relatively quiet since. When healthy, Gallup has made a real name for himself with the Dallas Cowboys. I would expect him to have a big 2023 season as it takes awhile to be fully back from an ACL tear. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

In eight games, Gallup has 24 receptions for 274 yards and a touchdown. It’s been shocking to see his numbers this low, but he has improved as the season has gone on. The Cowboys have dealt with some injury issues at the quarterback position as well. While Dad Prescott was out, Cooper Rush wasn't getting Gallup the ball a ton.

The Colts' defense has been derailed by injuries this season. All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard has been out for the majority of the season and he is a major piece of this defense. They’ve still been good against the pass this year, however. They're allowing 190.6 passing yards per game which ranks fifth in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Gallup should sit.