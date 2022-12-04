Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz started the season in a bit of a slump. The quarterback change when Dak Prescott went down didn't help anything. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Through nine games, Schultz has 33 receptions for 310 yards and three touchdowns. He’s coming off his best fantasy game of the season as he caught four passes for 31 yards and two touchdowns on Thanksgiving against the New York Giants. Look for another big week for Schultz this week.

The Colts' passing defense took a major blow when Shaquille Leonard was ruled out for the season. However, they have played well this season. They are allowing 190.6 passing yards per game which ranks fifth in the NFL. Opposing tight ends are scoring 9.6 DraftKings fantasy points per game against them which ranks 19th in the NFL. Leonard's absence is a big reason for their struggles against tight ends.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Schultz should start.