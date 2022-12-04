Who is the referee for France vs. Poland Round of 16 match?

The 2022 World Cup continues Round of 16 play on Sunday when France faces off against Poland at Al Thumama Stadium. The match gets started at 10 a.m. ET and will air on FS1. France is -340 to win in regular time and Poland is +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with a draw installed at +450. France is -700 to advance while Poland is +475.

The match will be officiated by a Venezuelan crew with Jesús Valenzuela serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Jorge Urrego and Tulio Moreno. This will be Valenzuela’s second match of the World Cup, having officiated the USA-England match in group play. He gave out zero yellow cards in a scoreless draw. His most significant previous international experience as a referee was at the Tokyo Summer Olympics last year. In three matches as the referee, Valenzuela booked 10 yellow cards and a second yellow card.

France reached this match by winning Group D. They beat Australia and Denmark to advance, and clinched the group in spite of a loss to Tunisia by edging Australia in the goal differential tiebreaker. Poland is in the Round of 16 after finishing second in Group C. While they lost to Argentina to close group play, a win over Saudi Arabia and a draw with Mexico was enough to get past Mexico due to the goal differential tiebreaker.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Sunday’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):