John Wolford start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Week 13 will continue on Sunday, December 4. The Los Angeles Rams will face the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West divisional matchup. Injuries have plagued Los Angeles as they still have wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson on IR. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been dealing with a neck injury and has been in the concussion protocols. While he cleared the protocols on Friday, he has been ruled out for the game. Backup quarterback John Wolford will get the start.

John Wolford will start Sunday, per Sean McVay, and Bryce Perkins will be available as well.

Sounds like Rams could use both. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 2, 2022

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB John Wolford

Wolford has played in one game this season. He took on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 when Stafford was sidelined. Wolford went 24 of 36 passing for 212 yards and a touchdown with an interception. While the Rams were on the losing side of the game, Wolford at least helped the offense move a little better than third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins had the last two weeks.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Wolford is way too risky of a fantasy football start against the Seahawks defense. There almost has to be a better option available in your league so you can sit Wolford.