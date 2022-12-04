Who is announcing France vs. Poland at the 2022 World Cup

The Round of 16 continues at the 2022 World Cup on Sunday with France facing off against Poland. Les Bleus are a -310 regular time favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, Poland is a +950 regular time underdog, and a draw is +425. France is -700 to advance while Poland is +475.

The match kicks off at 10 a.m. ET and airs on FOX and Telemundo. The FOX broadcast will feature John Strong and Stu Holden calling the game from the announcer booth. Mark Clattenburg will provide rules analysis. The Telemundo broadcast, which will also air on Peacock will feature Andres Cantor and Manuel Sol.

France reached this matchup as the Group D winner with wins over Australia and Denmark and a loss to Tunisia. This is their tenth trip to the Round of 16 and they are the current defending champions. Poland finished second in Group C with a win over Saudi Arabia, a tie against Mexico, and a loss to Argentina. This is their fifth trip to the knockout bracket, and first time since 1986.

France is 8-5-3 all-time against Poland in international competition. They’ve played once in the World Cup, which saw Poland win the third-place match in 1982. Their last three matches have been international friendly matches dating back to 2000, with France going 2-0-1 in those three.