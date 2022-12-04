Who is announcing England vs. Senegal at the 2022 World Cup

England and Senegal face off on Sunday in the Round of 16, marking the first time they’ve ever faced off in international competition. England is a -185 favorite to win the match in regular time at DraftKings Sportsbook and a -425 favorite to advance in any capacity. Senegal is a +650 underdog in regular time and a +320 underdog to advance.

The match kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and airs on FOX and Telemundo. The FOX broadcast will feature Ian Darke and Landon Donovan calling the game from the announcer booth. Geoff Shreeves will handle sideline reporting duties and Mark Clattenburg will provide rules analysis. The Telemundo broadcast, which will also air on Peacock will feature Copan Alvarez and Eduardo Biscayart.

England reached this match as the Group B winner after beating Iran and Wales and playing the USA to a draw. This marks their tenth trip to the knockout bracket. Four years ago they finished in fourth place, and their best finish remains their 1966 championship. Senegal reached this match as the second place team in Group after beating Qatar and Ecuador and losing to the Netherlands. They are playing in the knockout bracket for the second time in its history. They reached the quarterfinals at the 2002 tournament.