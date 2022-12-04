Daniel Bellinger injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger is poised to make his return from a gruesome eye injury he initially suffered back in Week 7 — a fractured eye socket and septum that required surgery to repair. Bellinger practiced in a limited role all week, and the team listed him as questionable on the official injury report. Head coach Brian Daboll was optimistic about Bellinger’s status, but didn’t go so far as to confirm his status for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Fantasy football implications

If Bellinger does play this week, it’s a tough matchup for a tight end. Washington has been one of the NFL’s top defenses against the position this season. In terms of overall production, Bellinger’s fantasy football appeal is mostly limited to touchdown upside. He scored twice in seven games, before his injury, and maxed out at 40 yards.

Tanner Hudson has done some work filling in while Bellinger has been out. The tight end just hasn’t been a big part of Big Blue’s offensive approach this season.