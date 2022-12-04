Darius Slayton injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

Game day Update: Slayton has been dealing with an illness that caused him to be questionable for this game. He is expected to play on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

#Giants WRs Darius Slayton and Kenny Golladay, both dealing with an illness, are expected to be healthy enough to play today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2022

NFL players certainly aren’t immune to the various influenzas and other seasonal illnesses floating around the country this fall. New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton came down with some kind of bug this week, forcing him to miss practice on Thursday and Friday.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Friday that he was hopeful Slayton would be able to suit up for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, but we’ll have to wait and see if he’s actually able to do so. Slayton is listed as questionable on the weekly injury report.

Fantasy football implications

Slayton leads a beat up receiver group for the Giants. He’s got 11 receptions, 244 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets over the last three games. If he can’t play, Richie James—who’s also questionable—would be the presumptive No. 1 wideout for the Giants.

Marcus Johnson could see some action too, perhaps catching his first pass since Week 8. The Giants also have Kenny Golladay, but he’s not been contributing much.