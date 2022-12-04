Travis Etienne injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

After hurting his foot in last week’s game against the Ravens, there was some concern that running back Travis Etienne would have to miss this week’s outing. However, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson put that issue to rest at the end of this week, telling reporters that Etienne would be fine to play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Still, the team did list him as questionable on the official injury report, so, as always, double check the news wire on game day.

Fantasy football implications

Etienne left last week’s game after just two carries. In the game before that, he didn’t get a ton of work against the Chiefs, ending a very productive three-game streak which saw him rack up 379 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He’s got a great chance to produce like that this week against the Lions.

If anything changes with Etienne’s status, or if he’s still limited because of his injury, JaMycal Hasty would see additional work out of the Jaguars’ backfield.