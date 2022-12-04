Zay Jones injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones is dealing with a chest injury that landed him with a questionable designation on this week’s official injury report. The good news is that Jones was able to practice all week, albeit in a limited role, and there’s been nothing to indicate that he’ll sit on Sunday when the Jags travel to face the Detroit Lions.

As always, double check the news on Sunday to confirm Jones’ status. The Jags and Lions play at 1 p.m. ET, giving you plenty of time to make any final fantasy football lineup adjustments.

Fantasy football implications

Jones had a monster game last week, catching 11 of 14 targets for 145 yards against the Ravens. He and quarterback Trevor Lawrence are developing a productive connection in that offense. Jones is set up well for another big outing against a porous Lions defense.

If for some reason Jones can’t go, Christian Kirk would likely see even more work in that game. Marvin Jones would slide into the No. 2 receiver spot too.