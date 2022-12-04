Jaylen Warren injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

Jaylen Warren’s injury situation is a little strange this week. The Pittsburgh Steelers running back was a full participant at practice all this week, meaning he should be good to go, right? Correct. But the team still gave him a questionable designation on this week’s injury report, with a hamstring issue. On the surface, Warren should be fine to play, but it’ll be important to confirm his status before Sunday’s tilt against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy football implications

With No. 1 running back Najee Harris good to go this week, despite some injury concerns, Warren will slide back into the No. 2 role. He had the potential for a productive game against a soft Falcons defense. Running back Benny Snell was also cleared to play this week, but with both Harris and Warren healthy, he lacks any fantasy football appeal.

Anytime that Harris is out, however, Warren is a good option for fantasy rosters.