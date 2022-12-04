Jerry Jeudy injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is closer to returning from an ankle injury, but we still don’t know whether or not he’ll be able to play this week against the Baltimore Ravens. Out since Week 10, Jeudy made his first appearance at practice since then on Friday. The team gave him the questionable designation, and, right now, he feels very questionable to play.

The Broncos and Ravens kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Jeudy’s numbers have taken a hit this season, another casualty of the Broncos’ terrible offense. In nine games so far, he’s got 30 receptions for 449 yards and three touchdowns.

Denver’s wide receiver group is in a tough spot this week, making it hard to know who will fill in the gaps if Jeudy sits. Courtland Sutton is also listed as questionable this week with an illness, and KJ Hamler has been ruled out. If both Jeudy and Sutton sit this week, that would leave some combination of Kendall Hinton, Jalen Virgil, and Brandon Johnson to handle receiving duties for the Broncos.