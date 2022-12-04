Courtland Sutton injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

As if the Denver Broncos offense needed any more problems, this week, all of their top three wide receivers are on the injury report. For Courtland Sutton, who’s been filling in as the No. 1 wideout with Jerry Jeudy on the shelf, it’s an illness that has him listed as questionable this week.

It’s rare that a player will miss a game for a non-COVID illness, but Sutton came down with his bug late in the week, missing Friday’s practice. If he’s in your fantasy football lineup plans this week, you’ll have to check on his status Sunday morning.

The Broncos travel to face the Baltimore Ravens with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Sutton had 75 yards on six catches last week against the Panthers, closely mirroring his 80-yard performance the week before. He hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 4.

KJ Hamler is out, and while Jeudy is closer to returning, Friday was the first time he’s practiced since Week 10. If both Jeudy and Sutton sit this week, that would leave some combination of Kendall Hinton, Jalen Virgil, and Brandon Johnson to handle receiving duties for the Broncos.