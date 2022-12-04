Ja’Marr Chase injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

Game day Update: Chase is expected to play on Sunday. He has been sidelined for five weeks and will give an instant boost in a huge game against Kansas City.

#Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is expected to play after being listed as questionable, source said. Meanwhile, RB Joe Mixon (concussion) has not yet cleared the NFL's concussion protocol as of now, making him a long-shot to play today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2022

It looks like Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase could make his return just in time for a huge game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase hasn’t seen the field since Week 7 because of a hip injury. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, and he was able to practice in full on Friday, a good sign. The team listed him as questionable on the official injury report, and head coach Zac Taylor expressed some optimism that Chase would be able to play this week.

The Bengals and Chiefs kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Chase had two huge games before his injury, topping 130 yards in back-to-back outings and finding the end zone twice in each game. Needless to say, his return would be a huge lift to the Bengals, who have managed to go 3-1 without him.

Chase’s return would eat into Tee Higgins’ production, who capably served as the No. 1 receiver while Chase was out. However, Higgins would still have fantasy appeal too, especially for what could be a high-scoring affair.