Joe Mixon injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

Game day Update: As of 8 a.m. ET on Sunday, Mixon has yet to clear concussion protocols. There is still time for it to happen before the inactives are declared. That being said, he is currently a longshot to play, so make sure that Samaje Perine isn’t just hanging out on waivers.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is still in the league’s concussion protocol. Mixon was forced out of the Bengals’ Week 11 game against the Steelers with the injury, and he missed last week’s game because of it. Mixon was able to practice all week as a limited participant. The team listed him as questionable on the week’s official injury report.

The Bengals have an AFC Championship rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday. Be sure to check the news that morning for any official word on Mixon’s status.

Fantasy football implications

After a slower start to the season, Mixon exploded for five total touchdowns, along with 153 rushing yards and 58 receiving yards, in Week 9, the game before his injury. Needless to say, they’d welcome him back to the lineup for this one.

Without Mixon, Samaje Perine will handle No. 1 running back duties again. Last week against the Tennessee Titans he carried the ball 17 times for 58 yards and a touchdown, adding another 35 yards on four catches.