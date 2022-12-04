Michael Gallup injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver caught whatever bug is going around the NFL this week, but he appears to be getting better just in time for a primetime tilt with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Gallup missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but he was able to return in a limited role on Friday. The Cowboys listed him as questionable on the week’s official injury report.

More notably, head coach Mike McCarthy made it sound as if Gallup would definitely suit up this week.

Fantasy football implications

Gallup caught five passes on eight targets for 63 yards in last week’s Thanksgiving day game against the Giants. That was his most productive game of the season so far. Gallup has been Dallas’ No. 2 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb, and could be in for a solid outing against the Colts this week.

If Gallup can’t play, Noah Brown would see more looks from quarterback Dak Prescott.