Josh Jacobs injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

All week the world has been waiting for word on the status of Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. Coming off a game that saw him become just the 11th player in NFL history to top 300 total yards from scrimmage in a single outing, he’s dealing with calf injury that has him listed as questionable on the official injury report.

The good news is that Jacobs was able to practice this week, getting in work as a limited participant at all three sessions.

Las Vegas plays the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, with kickoff time at 4:25 p.m. ET. You’ll have to keep a close eye on the news that morning in the hopes of getting some confirmation about Jacobs’ status.

Fantasy football implications

All Jacobs did last week was roll up 229 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries against the Seahawks. He also added 74 yards on six catches to cement his name in the history books. He was pretty good the week before that too, with 160 total yards against Denver.

Jacobs has another good matchup this week, if he can suit up for the game. If he can’t go, look for Zamir White to handle most of the rushing duties for the Raiders.