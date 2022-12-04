Deebo Samuel injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

It’s not clear whether or not the San Francisco 49ers will have wide receiver Deebo Samuel for a marquee matchup against the Miami Dolphins this week. Samuel is dealing with a quad injury. He was able to practice in a limited role on Wednesday, but ended up sitting out the next day. Samuel returned to practice on Friday, but even head coach Kyle Shanahan noted just how limited he was on the day.

The outlook for Samuel doesn’t sound good, so you’ll have to keep a close eye on the news over the weekend if he’s in your fantasy football lineup plans. The 49ers and Dolphins kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Samuel’s been a regular presence on the injury report this season, but he’s only missed one game, in Week 8, so far. Last week, he caught just three passes on seven targets for 43 yards, and failed to gain any yardage on two rushing attempts.

Brandon Aiyuk could see additional looks in the passing game if Samuel can’t play. Tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey could also see more targets too.