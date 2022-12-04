Who will France play in quarterfinals of World Cup bracket?

The 2022 World Cup is moving through the Round of 16 and France has punched their ticket into the quarterfinals. Les Bleus withstood an early barrage from Poland on Sunday, but handled their business and won 3-0.

The French will now advance to the quarterfinals where they’ll face the winner of Sunday’s England-Senegal match. The quarterfinal match will take place next Saturday, December 10 at Al Bayt Stadium. It will kick off at 2 p.m. ET and air on FOX.

This marks France’s ninth trip to the quarterfinals. They are the defending World Cup champions and also claimed the title in 1998 as the host country. They either face a long-time rival in the Three Lions of England, or they’ll face a squad they have limited soccer history against in the Lions of Teranga.

If France faces England, it will be the 32nd matchup of the two soccer powers. England leads the all-time series 17-5-9. They’ve faced off twice in the World Cup, with England winning both matches in 1966 and 1982. If France faces Senegal it will be the fourth match all-time and the second time in the World Cup. Senegal is 2-0-1 against France and claimed a group stage win in the 2002 World Cup.