Who will England play in quarterfinals of World Cup bracket?

The second set of quarterfinal matchups is just about set at the 2022 World Cup. England is rolled over Senegal on Sunday afternoon, leading the Round of 16 match 3-0 midway through the second half. Barring a historic collapse, the Three Lions will advance to the quarterfinals.

Once this is official, England will now face France with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The match will take place next Saturday, December 10 at Al Bayt Stadium. It will kick off at 2 p.m. ET and air on FOX.

The Three Lions and Les Bleus have an extensive history in international soccer. They’ve played 31 times over the years and England leads the all-time series 17-5-9. The sides have met twice in the World Cup with England winning both, in 1966 and 1982. Their last two matches were friendlies in June 2017 and November 2015. France won the last match 3-2 while England won the previous 2-0.