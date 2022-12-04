Which teams are playing in Holiday Bowl this season?

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Oregon Ducks will meet in the SDCCU Holiday Bowl on December 28. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Holiday Bowl info

Date: December 28

Kick off time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Stadium: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The North Carolina Tar Heels moved into the top 10 of the College Football Playoff ranking after winning nine of their first ten. But late-season stumbles to Georgia Tech and N.C. State had the Tar Heels reeling as they headed into the ACC Championship Game against Clemson, which they lost 39-10. North Carolina has one of the more prolific offenses in the nation and redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye could be a future No. 1 draft pick. Maye threw for 3,847 yards and 35 touchdowns in the regular while also leading North Carolina with 629 rushing yards.

Record: 9-4, 6-3 ACC

SP+ Offense: 11

SP+ Defense: 104

FPI: +6.7

Against The Spread: 5-7-1

Over Total: 6-7