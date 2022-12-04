Which teams are playing in Texas Bowl this season?

The TaxAct Texas Bowl is set for Wednesday, December 28 at 9 p.m. ET as the Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Texas Texas Red Raiders. The game will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Texas Bowl info

Date: Wednesday, December 28

Kick off time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: NRG Stadium

City: Houston

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Ole Miss Rebels faded down the stretch of the regular season by losing four of their last five games including three in a row. Lane Kiffin’s bunch started 7-0 before the skid, but the program received great news as it appears he will stick around following rumors of him taking the Auburn job. The strength of this offense is in the running game where Ole Miss ranked 10th in yards per rush attempt (5.4) against FBS opponents when the regular season ended. Quinshon Judkins rushed for 1,476 yards with 16 touchdowns this season.

Record: 8-4, 4-4 SEC

SP+ Offense: 17

SP+ Defense: 44

FPI: +12.9

Against The Spread: 4-7-1

Over Total: 6-6

The Texas Tech Red Raiders won their final three games of the regular season and are in a bowl game in the first season under head coach Joey McGuire. Texas Tech has gone through all sorts of changes at quarterback due to injuries, but Tyler Shough started the first and last game of the season. He completed 31-of-50 passes for 436 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a 51-48 win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the final game of the regular season.

Record: 7-5, 5-4 Big 12

SP+ Offense: 18

SP+ Defense: 87

FPI: +7.7

Against The Spread: 7-5

Over Total: 8-4