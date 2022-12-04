Which teams are playing in Pinstripe Bowl this season?

The Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl is set for Thursday, December 29 at 2 p.m. ET as the Minnesota Golden Gophers will take on the Syracuse Orange. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

Pinstripe Bowl info

Date: Thursday, December 29

Kick off time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

City: New York City

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Minnesota Golden Gophers underwent a three-game losing streak midway through the season, missing out on winning a Big Ten West that was available for any team to grab it. The Gophers won four of their final five games, and Athan Kaliakmanis has been starting at quarterback. He threw for 319 yards with two touchdowns in the regular season finale victory over the rival Wisconsin Badgers.

Record:8-4, 5-4 B1G

SP+ Offense: 90

SP+ Defense: 5

FPI: +11.4

Against The Spread: 7-5

Over Total: 4-7-1

The Syracuse Orange became bowl eligible as quickly as possible with a 6-0 start to the season, but they ended a five-game losing streak with a road win over the Boston College Eagles in the regular season finale. Running back Sean Tucker exceeded 1,000 rushing yards for the season in that game with 1,060 total rushing yards with 11 touchdowns. Garrett Shrader completed 65% of his passes for 2,310 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions on the season.

Record: 7-5, 4-4 ACC

SP+ Offense: 63

SP+ Defense: 51

FPI: +5.1

Against The Spread: 6-6

Over Total: 5-7