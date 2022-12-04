Which teams are playing in Cheez-It Bowl this season?

The Florida State Seminoles and Oklahoma Sooners will meet in the Cheez-It Bowl December 29. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Cheez-It Bowl info

Date: December 29

Kick off time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Camping World

City: Orlando, FL

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Florida State Seminoles started their season with a miraculous win over LSU after the Tigers’ kicker missed an extra point, and went on to have their best season since 2016. Among their nine wins were victories over Florida, Syracuse, and Louisville. The Noles ended at second place in the ACC Atlantic standings behind Clemson. They were led by star quarterback Jordan Travis, who ended the season with 22 passing touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also added seven scores on the ground.

Record: 9-3, 5-3 ACC

SP+ Offense: 34

SP+ Defense: 34

FPI: +15.5

Against The Spread: 8-4

Over Total: 6-6

The Oklahoma Sooners won less than seven games and had a losing record in the Big XII conference for the first time since 1998, but still they managed to make a bowl game for the 24th straight year. Oklahoma won three straight to start the season, but lost five of the next seven including an embarrassing 49-0 loss to rival Texas Longhorns. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a transfer from UCF, fought through injuries and threw for 2,925 and 24 touchdowns. Running back Eric Gray had a very good year with 1,364 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Record: 6-6, 3-6 Big 12

SP+ Offense: 13

SP+ Defense: 65

FPI: +10.1

Against The Spread: 4-8

Over Total: 5-6-1