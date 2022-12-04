Which teams are playing in Alamo Bowl this season?

The Valero Alamo Bowl is set for Thursday, December 29 at 9 p.m. ET as the Texas Longhorns will take on the Washington Huskies. The game will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

Alamo Bowl info

Date: Thursday, December 29

Kick off time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Alamodome

City: San Antonio, TX

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Texas Longhorns are in a bowl game for the first time in the two-year history of the Steve Sarkisian era, closing out the regular season with consecutive victories. Quinn Ewers completed 56.5% of his passes for 1,808 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground, Bijan Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 scores as a dangerous threat out of the backfield.

Record: 8-4, 6-3 Big 12

SP+ Offense: 20

SP+ Defense: 14

FPI: +20.4

Against The Spread: 8-4

Over Total: 6-6

The Washington Huskies finished the season ranked sixth in scoring against FBS opponents, averaging 39.7 points per game. Washington ended its season on a six-game winning streak, including a notable win over Oregon that effectively ended the latter’s playoff hopes. Michael Penix Jr. led the Huskies with 4,354 passing yards and 33 total touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Record: 10-2, 7-2 Pac-12

SP+ Offense: 12

SP+ Defense: 57

FPI: +10.5

Against The Spread: 7-5

Over Total: 8-3-1