Which teams are playing in Alamo Bowl this season?

The Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies will do battle in San Antonio. Here’s what you need to know for the 2022 Alamo Bowl.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Football: Washington at Washington State James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Valero Alamo Bowl is set for Thursday, December 29 at 9 p.m. ET as the Texas Longhorns will take on the Washington Huskies. The game will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

Alamo Bowl info

Date: Thursday, December 29
Kick off time: 9 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Stadium: Alamodome
City: San Antonio, TX
Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Texas Longhorns are in a bowl game for the first time in the two-year history of the Steve Sarkisian era, closing out the regular season with consecutive victories. Quinn Ewers completed 56.5% of his passes for 1,808 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground, Bijan Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 scores as a dangerous threat out of the backfield.

Record: 8-4, 6-3 Big 12
SP+ Offense: 20
SP+ Defense: 14
FPI: +20.4
Against The Spread: 8-4
Over Total: 6-6

The Washington Huskies finished the season ranked sixth in scoring against FBS opponents, averaging 39.7 points per game. Washington ended its season on a six-game winning streak, including a notable win over Oregon that effectively ended the latter’s playoff hopes. Michael Penix Jr. led the Huskies with 4,354 passing yards and 33 total touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Record: 10-2, 7-2 Pac-12
SP+ Offense: 12
SP+ Defense: 57
FPI: +10.5
Against The Spread: 7-5
Over Total: 8-3-1

