Which teams are playing in Duke’s Mayo Bowl this season?

The NC State Wolfpack and Maryland Terrapins will meet in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 30. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl info

Date: December 30

Kick off time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Bank of America

City: Charlotte, NC

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Terrapins finished off the season with a 37-0 shutout victory over Rutgers, after falling in three of their last four games to Big Ten opponents. Michael Locksley led the Terrapins to a 7-5 record in his 14th season as head coach. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was effective in his junior campaign, completing 243 passes on 354 attempts for 2,787 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Record: 7-5, 4-5 B1G

SP+ Offense: 39

SP+ Defense: 45

FPI: +8.1

Against The Spread: 6-6

Over Total: 5-7

The NC State Wolfpack picked up a thrilling win in the regular season finale, knocking off the North Carolina Tar Heels in double overtime. Ben Finley became the fourth quarterback to start a game this season for NC State in that matchup and played well, completing 27-of-40 passes for 271 yards with two touchdowns. The Wolfpack offense ranks 116th in yards per play against FBS opponents this season.

Record: 8-4, 4-4 ACC

SP+ Offense: 99

SP+ Defense: 13

FPI: +6.3

Against The Spread: 4-8

Over Total: 5-6-1