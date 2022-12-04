Which teams are playing in Sun Bowl this season?

The Pittsburgh Panthers and UCLA Bruins will meet in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on December 30 in El Paso, Texas. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Sun Bowl info

Date: December 30

Kick off time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Stadium: Sun Bowl

City: El Paso, Texas

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Pitt Panthers closed out their regular season with four consecutive victories and fell a game behind the North Carolina Tar Heels for the top spot in the ACC Coastal. The star of the offense is running back Israel Abanikanda, who rushed for 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. He ran for more than 100 yards nine times in the 11 games he played, highlighted by a monster performance against the Virginia Tech Hokies with 320 yards on the ground.

Record: 8-4, 5-3 ACC

SP+ Offense: 43

SP+ Defense: 50

FPI: +7.8

Against The Spread: 5-7

Over Total: 8-3-1

The UCLA Bruins lost consecutive games in mid-November to fall out of the Pac-12 title race and are headed into a bowl game following a 35-28 victory over the California Golden Bears. This is the second consecutive season the Bruins are in a bowl game after being left out three years in a row. Zach Charbonnet rushed for 1,359 yards with 14 touchdowns on the ground this season.

Record: 9-3, 6-3 Pac-12

SP+ Offense: 3

SP+ Defense: 83

FPI: +8.5

Against The Spread: 6-6

Over Total: 9-3