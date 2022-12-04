Which teams are playing in Gator Bowl this season?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and South Carolina Gamecocks will meet in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl bowl on December 30. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Sun Bowl info

Date: December 30

Kick off time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: TIAA Bank Stadium

City: Jacksonville, FL

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish rallied from an 0-2 start to the Marcus Freeman era to reach a bowl game in his first season. Drew Pyne filled in for starting quarterback Tyler Buchner, whose season ended early with an injury, leading the Irish to wins over Clemson, BYU, and UNC. On the season, he completed 64.6% of throws for 2,021 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. Pyne announced that he will enter the transfer portal and will not play in the Irish’s bowl game.

Record: 8-4

SP+ Offense: 56

SP+ Defense: 36

FPI: +12.8

Against The Spread: 6-6

Over Total: 7-5

The South Carolina Gamecocks closed out their regular season with a splash by going on the road to knock off the Clemson Tigers, ending a seven-game losing streak in that series. Shane Beamer has the Gamecocks in a bowl game for the second consecutive season, and Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler completed 66.6% of his passes for 2,780 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his first season in South Carolina.

Record: 8-4, 4-4 SEC

SP+ Offense: 31

SP+ Defense: 53

FPI: +4.2

Against The Spread: 7-5

Over Total: 7-5