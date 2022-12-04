Which teams are playing in Arizona Bowl this season?

The Ohio Bobcats and Wyoming Cougars will meet in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl on December 30 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Arizona Bowl info

Date: December 30

Kick off time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Barstool

Stadium: Arizona

City: Tucson, AZ

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Cowboys found themselves in the race for the Mountain West until a 20-17 loss to Boise State ended their hopes back on November 19. The silver lining is that Wyoming will be back in the Arizona Bowl four the second time in four seasons, albeit they will be limited on the offensive side of the ball. Andrew Peasley finished as the Cowboys’ leading passer with a 51.4 completion percentage, throwing for 1,388 yards and nine touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Record: 7-5, 5-3 MWC

SP+ Offense: 123

SP+ Defense: 62

FPI: -9.4

Against The Spread: 6-6

Over Total: 5-7

The Ohio Bobcats won seven straight to close out the regular season before losing 17-7 to Toledo in the MAC Championship Game. The Bobcats have been strong on offense, scoring 32 or more points in six of their final seven games to end the regular season. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke threw for 3,256 yards this season including a 537-yard outing against Fordham. He also had 25 touchdown passes.

Record: 9-4, 7-2 MAC

SP+ Offense: 49

SP+ Defense: 106

FPI: -5.8

Against The Spread: 9-3

Over Total: 7-5