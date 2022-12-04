Which teams are playing in Orange Bowl this season?

The Capital One Orange Bowl will take place on Friday, December 30 and will feature the Clemson Tigers taking on the Tennessee Volunteers. The game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL.

Orange Bowl info

Date: Friday, December 30

Kick off time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

City: Miami, FL

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

Clemson (11-2) capped another double-digit win season with a blitzing of North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game. The Tigers ripped off eight straight wins to start the season and were in perfect position for a seventh berth into the College Football Playoff. However, they were stopped in their tracks after a 35-7 loss to Notre Dame and ended the year with a loss to rival South Carolina. Running back Will Shipley finished the regular season with 1,092 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Record: 10-2, 8-0 ACC

SP+ Offense: 33

SP+ Defense: 26

FPI: +17.1

Against The Spread: 6-6

Over Total: 7-5

Tennessee (10-2) put together one of the breakout seasons in college football as they put together their first double-digit win season since 2007. Hendon Hooker put together a Heisman-worthy season, but his year ended in the second-to-last game with a torn ACL in a loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Joe Milton started the regular season finale against the Vanderbilt Commodores, a 56-0 victory for the Vols.

Record: 10-2, 6-2 SEC

SP+ Offense: 1

SP+ Defense: 40

FPI: +21.7

Against The Spread: 9-3

Over Total: 7-5