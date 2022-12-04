Which teams are playing in Peach Bowl this season?

The Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes will meet in the 2022 Peach Bowl bowl on Saturday, December 31, as a semifinal for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Peach Bowl info

Date: December 31

Kick off time: TBA

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Georgia Bulldogs had a 12-0 regular season for the second straight year and will play LSU in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, December 3. The Bulldogs opened their season with a 49-3 win over Oregon and added another top-10 win to the resume when they beat Tennessee, 27-13. Tight end Brock Bowers is one of the best offensive weapons in the game. He led the Bulldogs with 645 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Bowers also had 93 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Record: 13-0, 8-0 SEC

SP+ Offense: 26

SP+ Defense: 1

FPI: +28.1

Against The Spread: 6-6

Over Total: 4-7-1

The Ohio State Buckeyes were 11-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country until a crushing 45-23 home loss to Michigan in the final week of the regular season. The loss put Ohio State outside of the top four in the College Football Playoff and out of the Big Ten Conference Championship game. Quarterback C.J. Stroud was a preseason Heisman favorite and threw for 3,340 yards with 37 touchdowns, but in many ways his year has been a little underwhelming. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. looks like a chip off the old block with 1,157 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns to lead the Buckeyes.

Record: 11-1, 7-1 B1G

SP+ Offense: 4

SP+ Defense: 16

FPI: +25.5

Against The Spread: 5-6-1

Over Total: 9-3