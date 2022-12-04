Which teams are playing in Fiesta Bowl this season?

The Michigan Wolverines and TCU Horned Frogs will meet in the Fiesta Bowl on December 31.

Fiesta Bowl info

Date: December 31

Kick off time: TBA

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: State Farm Stadium

City: Glendale, Arizona

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Michigan Wolverines were all but guaranteed a spot in the upcoming four-team College Football Playoff after finishing 12-0 and beating rival Ohio State, 45-23, in Columbus. Michigan didn’t have a tough non-conference schedule, but blowout wins over Ohio State and Penn State give them arguably the two best wins of any of the proposed top four. Playoff teams. Running back Blake Corum was a Heisman contender after a breakout season with 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns, but an injury ended his season early.

Record: 13-0, 8-0 B1G

SP+ Offense: 21

SP+ Defense: 4

FPI: +24.5

Against The Spread: 8-4

Over Total: 3-8-1

The TCU Horned Frogs are in the College Football Playoff after a 12-1 regular season that saw them an overtime short of perfection. Max Duggan to Quentin Johnston was one of the best combinations in the sport this season, and new head coach Sonny Dykes offense was a perfect fit for the talent available in Fort Worth. But their defense making huge improvements is why they’re playing for the title, as while the computers don’t have them in the Top 4, the results certainly do

Record: 12-1, 9-0 Big 12

SP+ Offense: 7

SP+ Defense: 31

FPI: 16.1

Against The Spread: 9-2-1

Over Total: 7-5