Which teams are playing in Music City Bowl this season?

The Kentucky Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes will meet in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on December 31. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Music City Bowl info

Date: December 31

Kick off time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Stadium: Nissan

City: Nashville, TN

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Kentucky Wildcats jumped out to a 4-0 record and a No. 7 ranking before coming back to the pack, losing five of seven before closing the season out with a win over rival Louisville. Quarterback Will Levis is a possible first-round draft pick and will have a lot of eyes on him during his bowl season. The senior has battled injuries all season, but managed to throw for 2,409 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Record: 7-5, 3-5 SEC

SP+ Offense: 92

SP+ Defense: 6

FPI: +6.8

Against The Spread: 8-4

Over Total: 1-11

The Iowa Hawkeyes put together one of the best defensive performances in the country this season, but did not have the offense to back it up. Quarterback Spencer Petras did not reach 2,000 passing yards, though the defense limited opponents to just 14.4 points per game. They ranked 123rd in points per game and sixth in points allowed per game. LB Jack Campbell led the team with 51 solo tackles, and DL Deontae Craig ended the season with 6.5 sacks.

Record: 7-5, 5-4 B1G

SP+ Offense: 117

SP+ Defense: 2

FPI: +7.0

Against The Spread: 7-5

Over Total: 4-8