Which teams are playing in Sugar Bowl this season?

The Allstate Sugar Bowl will take place on Saturday, December 31 and will feature the Kansas State Wildcats taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide. The game will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Sugar Bowl info

Date: Saturday, December 31

Kick off time: Noon ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Caesars Superdome

City: New Orleans

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

Kansas State (10-3) took home its first Big 12 title when downing College Football Playoff participant TCU in the league championship game. Kansas State won five of six to start the season and closed out with a three-game win streak. Big wins included a 41-34 road win over then No. 6 Oklahoma and a 48-0 shellacking of then No. 9 Oklahoma State. Running back Deuce Vaughn accumulated over 1,500 total yards and 10 touchdowns.

Record: 10-3, 7-2 Big XII

SP+ Offense: 29

SP+ Defense: 15

FPI: +15.6

Against The Spread: 8-3-1

Over Total: 6-6

Alabama (10-2) had a “down” season by their lofty standards, dropping two conference games to knock them out of SEC Championship Game contention. The Tide had more close calls than they’ve had in recent years and had to rely on reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young to carry the offense at multiple turns. This was the first time since 2017 where Bama didn’t have a single 1,000-yard wide receiver.

Record: 10-2, 6-2 SEC

SP+ Offense: 8

SP+ Defense: 12

FPI: +26.1

Against The Spread: 5-6-1

Over Total: 5-7