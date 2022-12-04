 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Which teams are playing in ReliaQuest Bowl this season?

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and Illinois Fighting Illini will do battle in Tampa. Here’s what you need to know for the 2022 ReliaQuest Bowl, formerly the Outback Bowl.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 24 Mississippi State at Ole Miss Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and Illinois Fighting Illini will meet in the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

ReliaQuest Bowl info

Date: January 2
Kick off time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Stadium: Raymond James
City: Tampa, FL
Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Mississippi State Bulldogs closed out their regular season with a win over the Ole Miss Rebels in the Thanksgiving Day Egg Bowl. Mississippi State qualified for a bowl game in early November, and the Bulldogs will play in a bowl game for the 13th consecutive year. Will Rogers put up big numbers in this offense, completing 68.2% of passes for 3,713 yards with 34 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Record: 8-4, 4-4 SEC
SP+ Offense: 32
SP+ Defense: 30
FPI: +12.2
Against The Spread: 6-5-1
Over Total: 7-5

The Illinois Fighting Illini started the season 7-1, but hit a three-loss skid in November. They nearly knocked off No. 2 Michigan, and ended the season with a victory over Northwestern. This was their first winning regular season since 2007. Syracuse transfer Tommy Devito excelled at quarterback for the Illini, completing 69.9% of his passes in a 15-touchdown, four-interception season. RB Chase Young added 13 TDs and 1,643 rushing yards this year.

Record: 8-4, 5-4 B1G
SP+ Offense: 98
SP+ Defense: 3
FPI: +10.8
Against The Spread: 8-4
Over Total: 4-7-1

