Which teams are playing in Cotton Bowl this season?

The Goodyear Cotton Bowl is set for Monday, January 2 as the Tulane Green Wave will take on the USC Trojans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Cotton Bowl info

Date: January 2

Kick off time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

City: Arlington, TX

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

Tulane (11-2) had a miraculous season after finishing 11-2 and beating UCF in the AAC Championship. After notching just two wins last season, Willie Fritz has led Tulane to a 7-1 conference record while ranking 22nd in scoring (33.8) versus FBS opponents. Tyjae Spears has led the Green Wave with his rushing prowess, totaling 1,376 yards and 15 touchdowns alongside 6.5 yards per rush attempt this season.

Record: 11-2, 7-1 AAC

SP+ Offense: 43

SP+ Defense: 30

FPI: 9.2

USC (11-2) came up just short of a playoff appearance after falling to Utah for the second time this season, with their latest loss occurring in the PAC-12 Championship Game. USC boasted one of the nations best offenses, averaging 41.1 points per game for the fourth-highest mark against FBS opponents. Caleb Williams, a heavy Heisman favorite, threw for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

Record: 11-2, 8-1 Pac-12

SP+ Offense: 2

SP+ Defense: 63

FPI: 13.7