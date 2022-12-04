Which teams are playing in Citrus Bowl this season?

The LSU Tigers and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on January 2. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup
Citrus Bowl info
Date: January 2
Kick off time: 1:00 p.m.
TV channel: ABC
Stadium: Camping World
City: Orlando, Florida
Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA
The LSU Tigers bounced back from an opening-week loss to Florida State and finished 9-3 with an SEC West Division title under first-year head coach Brian Kelly. Big wins included Ole Miss and a one-point victory over Alabama. Quarterback Jayden Daniels recovered from a slow start to become one of the top players in the conference. He threw for 2,566 yards and led the Tigers with 824 yards rushing with 26 total touchdowns.
Record: 9-4, 6-3 SEC
SP+ Offense: 37
SP+ Defense: 23
FPI: +15.5
Against The Spread: 7-6
Over Total: 7-6
The Boilermakers saw their three-game winning streak snapped after falling 43-22 to Michigan in the Big Ten title game. Purdue managed to endure a number injuries on offense and defense to finish first in the Big Ten West, while marking back-to-back seasons with a record above .500. Devin Mockobee totaled 1,168 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns as the leading rusher for Purdue.
Record: 8-5, 6-3 B1G
SP+ Offense: 50
SP+ Defense: 39
FPI: +6.9
Against The Spread: 5-8
Over Total: 8-5