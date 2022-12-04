Which teams are playing in Citrus Bowl this season?

The LSU Tigers and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on January 2. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup

Citrus Bowl info

Date: January 2

Kick off time: 1:00 p.m.

TV channel: ABC

Stadium: Camping World

City: Orlando, Florida

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The LSU Tigers bounced back from an opening-week loss to Florida State and finished 9-3 with an SEC West Division title under first-year head coach Brian Kelly. Big wins included Ole Miss and a one-point victory over Alabama. Quarterback Jayden Daniels recovered from a slow start to become one of the top players in the conference. He threw for 2,566 yards and led the Tigers with 824 yards rushing with 26 total touchdowns.

Record: 9-4, 6-3 SEC

SP+ Offense: 37

SP+ Defense: 23

FPI: +15.5

Against The Spread: 7-6

Over Total: 7-6

The Boilermakers saw their three-game winning streak snapped after falling 43-22 to Michigan in the Big Ten title game. Purdue managed to endure a number injuries on offense and defense to finish first in the Big Ten West, while marking back-to-back seasons with a record above .500. Devin Mockobee totaled 1,168 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns as the leading rusher for Purdue.

Record: 8-5, 6-3 B1G

SP+ Offense: 50

SP+ Defense: 39

FPI: +6.9

Against The Spread: 5-8

Over Total: 8-5