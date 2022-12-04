 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Which teams are playing in Citrus Bowl this season?

The Purdue Boilermakers and LSU Tigers will do battle in Orlando. Here’s what you need to know for the 2022 Citrus Bowl.

LSU Tigers v Georgia Bulldogs Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The LSU Tigers and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on January 2. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup

Citrus Bowl info

Date: January 2
Kick off time: 1:00 p.m.
TV channel: ABC
Stadium: Camping World
City: Orlando, Florida
Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The LSU Tigers bounced back from an opening-week loss to Florida State and finished 9-3 with an SEC West Division title under first-year head coach Brian Kelly. Big wins included Ole Miss and a one-point victory over Alabama. Quarterback Jayden Daniels recovered from a slow start to become one of the top players in the conference. He threw for 2,566 yards and led the Tigers with 824 yards rushing with 26 total touchdowns.

Record: 9-4, 6-3 SEC
SP+ Offense: 37
SP+ Defense: 23
FPI: +15.5
Against The Spread: 7-6
Over Total: 7-6

The Boilermakers saw their three-game winning streak snapped after falling 43-22 to Michigan in the Big Ten title game. Purdue managed to endure a number injuries on offense and defense to finish first in the Big Ten West, while marking back-to-back seasons with a record above .500. Devin Mockobee totaled 1,168 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns as the leading rusher for Purdue.

Record: 8-5, 6-3 B1G
SP+ Offense: 50
SP+ Defense: 39
FPI: +6.9
Against The Spread: 5-8
Over Total: 8-5

